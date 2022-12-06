Left Menu

Harmony strength of India's culture: Governor

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:49 IST
Harmony is the strength of India’s culture and it is the responsibility of everyone to promote it, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a seminar organised by Sunil Upadhyay Educational Trust on the occasion of ''Samajik Samrasta Diwas'' at the historic Gaiety Theater here.

Arlekar described harmony and equality as different subjects and said while the Constitution gave us the assurance of equality, no one took the guarantee of harmony.

“Guarantee of harmony will have to be taken by the society itself and for this, there is a need to create awareness in the society,” he added.

The governor said that like Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sunil Upadhyay also dedicated his entire life to the service of the country.

He expressed concern over some incidents related to casteism in Himachal Pradesh and said we all need to work in this direction.

Arlekar urged people to read the biography of Babasaheb Ambedkar and described him as a “Hindu social reformer”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

