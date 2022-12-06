The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 5: The team is inching closer to sending a member underground

History Channel's reality series The Curse of Oak Island has managed to create a cult following itself in the past four episodes. The reality series viewers are now waiting for The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 5. Season 9 has already turned intense with several discoveries. Before discussing the new episodes, let's have a quick recap of what happened so far.

The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina through their treasure-hunting mission on Oak Island. The show is growing popular, as the Lagina brothers and their team are getting closer to accomplishing their mission. In the ninth season, the Laginas reached really close to the money pit.

Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina with their team members return with The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 to make the most strategic effort ever attempted to solve the 227-year-old Oak Island mystery. Fellowship gets a clear look at an underground structure, getting them closer to solving the mystery that we saw in Episode 1 of the new season.

While they are on the mission in England Marty, Alex, and Charles are thrilled to uncover more evidence connecting the Knights Templar to the Oak Island mystery. They assume they could find high levels of gold in the water that is connected to the money pit. They start hard working to get a team member underground.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 4 is titled 'Wharf and Pieces' that has been released on December 6, 2022. Here's the official synopsis of the latest episode.

"The team is astonished when Gary unearths multiple artifacts in close proximity to the old ship's dock and with the discovery of a shallower tunnel in the Money Pit, Marty's theory of an off-set chamber may finally be proven."

It looks like the team is inching closer to solving the treasure mystery. The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 5 is titled "Duc it Out." The upcoming episode will feature the team inching closer to getting a team member underground. The official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 5 is given below.

"The discovery of mysterious ship logs provides more evidence that a 1746 French armada led by the Duc D'Anville landed on Oak Island; at the Money Pit, the team gets closer to getting a team member underground."

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 5 will release on the History Channel on December 13, 2022. The reality show airs every Tuesday at 9/8c. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the forthcoming episodes.

