Ex-worker at Buckingham Palace slams 'Harry & Meghan' docu-series, calls it Meghan's "game"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have may have left the palace, but a royal drama is still following them. A former employee at Buckingham Palace has brewed up fresh controversy against the upcoming docu-series of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

As per The New York Post, the employee, who claimed to be bullied by Markle, reached out to the British monarchy to fire back at the allegations made in the upcoming docu-series, 'Harry & Meghan'. In an interview with the Times, the employee said that the only way the allegations can be cleared is through the removal of restrictions in the non-disclosure agreements of the staff.

"The only way to end it once for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the palace to firmly reject their lies," The New York Post quoted the former employee. "It's emotionally draining. It feels like there's no end to it," the employee added.

In the one-minute trailer for the docu-series released on Netflix, Prince Harry was heard saying, "There's a hierarchy of the family....You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth". The former employee responded back saying, "They always use vague terms 'the truth,' 'my truth,' but nothing concrete is said,"

The ex-staff added that Markle conveyed her side of stories through journalist Omid Scobie. "She knows we can't financially protect ourselves by going to court, so she keeps pushing. It's all a game for her. And she is loving it. I certainly have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation, et cetera, we need to feel we are equally supported by the royal family." The New York Post quoted the former employee.

'Harry & Meghan' is set to be released on Netflix. Its first three episodes would come out on December 8. (ANI)

