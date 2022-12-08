Left Menu

Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in Apple TV+ series 'Presumed Innocent'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-12-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 10:02 IST
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to board ''Presumed Innocent'', the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series.

According to entertainment website Variety, the show is based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name and hails from David E Kelley, J J Abrams and Dustin Thomason.

''Presumed Innocent'' chronicles the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own -- Rusty Sabich played by Gyllenhaal -- is suspected of the crime.

Kelley, known for ''Big Little Lies'' and ''Boston Legal'', will adapt the novel and serve as showrunner, and executive produce for via David E Kelley Productions with Matthew Tinker. ''Star Wars'' alum Abrams is attached as an executive producer on the series along with Rachel Rusch Rich for the former's Bad Robot Productions. Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also executive produce, while Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers. Warner Bros Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal, is the studio on the project.

Gyllenhaal, star of movies like ''Donnie Darko'', ''Zodiac'' and ''Brokeback Mountain'', was most recently seen in the Antoine Fuqua film ''The Guilty''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

