Left Menu

Emmy-nominated drama 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 to return on this day, deets inside

Emmy-nominated drama 'Yellowjackets' is returning for a Season 2 on March 24 for all streaming and on-demand Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on March 26.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:11 IST
Emmy-nominated drama 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 to return on this day, deets inside
Poster of 'Yellowjackets' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy-nominated drama 'Yellowjackets' is returning for a Season 2 on March 24 for all streaming and on-demand Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on March 26. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the television series, which was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, features Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress. Along with Elijah Wood appearing in a season-long guest arc, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, and other new cast members have all joined the second season as series regulars.

Season 2 also features Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, and Sophie Nelisse. According to Deadline, 'Yellowjackets' is the story of a group of incredibly gifted high school female soccer players who are the unfortunate survivors of a plane accident in the far northern wilderness. It is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama. The series charts their transformation from a complex but successful team to savage clans, as well as the lives they have tried to put back together nearly 25 years later. It demonstrates that the past is never truly done and that what started out in the forest is far from over.

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco serve as executive producers of Yellowjackets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022