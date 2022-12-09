Left Menu

'Election' sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win' casts Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in 'Tracy Flick Can't Win', a sequel to the 1999 political comedy 'Election'.

09-12-2022
Reese Witherspoon. Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in 'Tracy Flick Can't Win', a sequel to the 1999 political comedy 'Election'. According to Variety, an American media company, the sequel, which is slated to premiere on Paramount+, has Alexander Payne again as co-writer and director. Payne will write the movie adaptation with Jim Taylor.

Witherspoon portrays an ambitious, Type-A student in "Election," a film adaptation of Tom Perrotta's 1998 novel, whose social studies teacher (played by Matthew Broderick) tries to sabotage her campaign for school president. Though not appreciated commercially, the movie was nominated at the Oscars for the best-adapted screenplay, while Witherspoon landed attention at the Golden Globes in the best actress race, reported Variety.

This sequel, based on Perrotta's follow-up novel that was published earlier this year, picks up with Tracy in adulthood as she continues to struggle to fight her way to the top at work. Witherspoon will produce the film with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, a Candle Media company. Additional producers include Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Productions. Perrotta is executive producing, as per Variety. (ANI)

