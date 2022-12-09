Left Menu

Luca Guadagnino casts Daniel Craig in feature adaptation of novel ‘Queer’

Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker 1930-1998, a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs in Mexico City, the book description reads. Craig was recently seen in Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

''Call Me By Your Name'' filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has roped in ''Knives Out'' star Daniel Craig to headline his feature film adaption of William S. Burroughs' novel ''Queer''.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the Oscar nominated director is currently in the process of raising financing for the project.

''Queer'' centres on Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs. ''Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs in Mexico City,'' the book description reads. ''Queer'' was published in 1985 through written between 1951 and 1953. Craig was recently seen in ''Knives Out'' sequel ''Glass Onion''.

