Left Menu

Michelle Yeoh to play Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked’ movies

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh has joined the ensemble cast of filmmaker Jon M. Chus Wicked movies.According to entertainment website Variety, Yeoh will essay the role of Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.Prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked details how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch.The upcoming two-part film adaptation features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:16 IST
Michelle Yeoh to play Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked’ movies
  • Country:
  • United States

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Michelle Yeoh has joined the ensemble cast of filmmaker Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies.

According to entertainment website Variety, Yeoh will essay the role of Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.

Prequel to “The Wizard of Oz'', “Wicked” details how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch.

The upcoming two-part film adaptation features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures project is scheduled to be released on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

''Wicked'' movies also star “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater as Boq. Veteran Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum is in talks to play the Wizard, but a final deal has not been locked yet. Chu's last directorial venture was the 2021 American musical drama film, ''In the Heights''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022