Crunchyroll reveals Categories for Anime Awards 2023

Crunchyroll will host the seventh annual Anime Awards within the next few months. The streamer has announced the categories for the event. Fans can vote for their favorite anime series after nominees are get selected. Nominees will be announced in early 2023, The voting line will open from January 19 to January 25.

According to Crunchyroll Last year, fans from 235 countries and territories made their voices heard with 17 million votes championing the year's favorite shows, characters, creators, actors, and music! "This year promises to be the biggest yet: As the world slowly opens its doors, we're excited to announce this year's March 4, 2023 ceremony will stream worldwide from the in-person show at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan!" – Crunchyroll

The event will be hosted by famous voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. There will be 56 judges from around the globe present on the panel. The judges are part of the broader anime fan industry, including journalists, critics, and comic creators.

Categories for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

Best Anime Song,

Best Character Design,

Best Comedy,

Best Continuing Series,

Best Director,

Best Fantasy,

Best Film,

Best Original Anime,

Best Romance, and

Best Score

Regarding the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the company's president, Rahul Purini said in his statement:

"We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional storytelling that has captured the hearts and minds of anime fans around the world. We owe so much to the creators, artists, and producers that delivered some of the most meaningful moments in global pop culture this past year."

We will keep tracking The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards and update you accordingly.

Also Read: Makoto Shinkai's Suzume releasing globally in April 2023! Get the full list