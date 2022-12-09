Arjun Kapoor finally found his 'genre' for upcoming films, let's see what he desires for
Arjun Kapoor's upcoming films include Kuttey and The LadyKiller.
- Country:
- India
Arjun Kapoor will be seen exploring versatile roles in his upcoming projects. "As an actor, my journey in cinema has been of immense learning and growth. I feel I have finally found my groove in cinema and discovered what I truly want to do on screen. I have realised that I need to only do projects that bring me happiness and help me mature on screen," he shared.
In the coming months, Arjun will be seen in 'Kuttey' and 'The LadyKiller' among others. "Kuttey is again that film which I feel will bring me a lot of joy and love and then, I'm confident that The Ladykiller will also deliver as a superb film and hopefully make my performance stand out. I have always wanted to be a part of credible films that allow me to also excel on screen as a performer. I wanted to collaborate with storytellers who believe in me and push me to do better. Dibakar Banerjee, Aasman Bhardwaj and Ajay Bahl are filmmakers for whom I have bared my soul. So, yes I do hope that Kuttey and The Ladykiller become big hits. I have punted a lot on them and I hope that people like what I have done on screen," he added.
Arjun is currently in Delhi for the shoot of his yet-to-be-titled film. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
