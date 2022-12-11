Actor Bhagyaraj feted at human rights org event

Well-known actor-director, K Bhagyaraj, was honoured at the 15th anniversary celebrations of the World Human Rights Commission and Rescue Center here.

Besides him, former Chennai Mayor 'Saidai' S Duraisamy was also presented with award at the event held on Saturday, the organisation's founder SK Saamy said in a release.

A pledge to uphold human rights was taken.

