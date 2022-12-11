Actor Bhagyaraj feted at human rights org event
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Well-known actor-director, K Bhagyaraj, was honoured at the 15th anniversary celebrations of the World Human Rights Commission and Rescue Center here.
Besides him, former Chennai Mayor 'Saidai' S Duraisamy was also presented with award at the event held on Saturday, the organisation's founder SK Saamy said in a release.
A pledge to uphold human rights was taken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saidai
- World Human Rights Commission
- K Bhagyaraj
- Rescue Center
- SK Saamy
- Duraisamy
Advertisement