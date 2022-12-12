Left Menu

'RRR' nominated for Golden Globe best picture non-English language

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:05 IST
S S Rajamouli's period action film ''RRR'' has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

''RRR'', a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film ''Decision To Leave'', German anti-war drama ''All Quiet on the Western Front'', Argentine historical drama ''Argentina, 1985'', and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama ''Close''.

''Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes,'' the tweet read.

