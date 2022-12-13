Left Menu

Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa's action-thriller 'Mardaani 2' turns 3

To mark the occasion, production house Yash Raj Films took to their Instagram account and shared a poster on their stories.

Actors Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa starrer crime-thriller 'Mardaani 2' on Tuesday turned 3. To mark the occasion, production house Yash Raj Films took to their Instagram account and shared a poster on their stories.

Helmed by Gopi Purthan, the film was released in 2019 and received a lot of appreciation for its amazing storyline and terrific performances. In 'Mardaani 2', Rani portrayed the role of a cop and it also marked actor Vishal Jethwa's Bollywood debut.

The film was a sequel to the thriller 'Mardaani', which was released in 2014 and starred Rani Mukerji and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. Meanwhile, Vishal was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky' alongside Kajol.

Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film received decent responses from the audience. Rani, on the other hand, will be next seen in the family drama 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', which is all set to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023.

The film has been shot extensively in Estonia and some parts of India. Rani is also coming up with her memoir, which is scheduled to release on her birthday, March 21.

The memoir will be a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani's inspiring journey. Sharing more details about it, Rani said, "In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven't had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one's for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special."

The book will be published by Harper Collins India. (ANI)

