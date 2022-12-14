Left Menu

Filmmaker Pampally announces new Hollywood project

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:13 IST
Noted filmmaker and national award winner Pampally has announced his international project 'Statue of Liberty' on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) here.

The first-look poster of the movie, 'Statue of Liberty' was released at one of the open forums organised as part of the ongoing 27th IFFK.

Pampally said the Hollywood movie will be entirely shot in New York.

''We are in the pre-production work of the movie. There will be some commercial elements also. But the subject will play the major role,'' Pampally told PTI.

The plot of the movie revolves around an Iranian family settled in New York, he said and added that the current circumstances of Iran and glimpses of the New York society will be included in the movie.

Pampally who won two national awards in 2018 for his debut movie, 'Sinjar' said the casting works for his new movie will begin within a month and the shoot is expected to commence by 2024.

The movie will be shot in English and will be released in cinema theatres and OTTs.

The director revealed that Hollywood actors and technicians will make up the majority of the cast and crew.

