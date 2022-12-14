Left Menu

'Step Up' not headed for comeback, deets inside

Romantic-dance drama series 'Step Up' has been scrapped after just one season at Starz.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:46 IST
Poster of 'Step Up' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Romantic-dance drama series 'Step Up' has been scrapped after just one season at Starz. According to Variety, the first two seasons of the show, which was produced by Lionsgate TV, were made available on YouTube. In 2020, Starz brought the programme back to life when YouTube decided to stop making original scripted programming. News of the change at the time looked like a logical transfer given that Lionsgate is Starz's parent company.

According to the series description quoted in a report by Variety, the musical drama followed the students and faculty of High Water, "an incubator for new artistic talent where founder Sage Odom (Ne-yo) and his partner Collette Jones (Christina Milian) struggle to maintain their empire." In Season 3, fans saw how Sage, Colette, and their relationship were tested as a result of being accused of crimes, facing financial collapse, and dealing with ferocious political rivals who sought to bring down Sage and High Water. It is anticipated that the Season 3 finale, which will now be the series finale, will air the following week.

The cast also included Terrence Green, Faizon Love, Lauryn McClain, Petrice Jones, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano, Tricia Helfer, Carlito Olivero, and Jade Chynoweth. For Season 3, Milian replaced the late Naya Rivera in the role of Collette Jones. Sorensen, Adam Shankman, and Jennifer Gibgot served as executive producers of the "Step Up" series under the Offspring Entertainment label. The original "Step Up" stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan also served as executive producers for the film through Tatum's Free Association production company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

