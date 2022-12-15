'Black Swan' musical in the works, says director Darren Aronofsky

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky says he is developing a stage musical based on his 2010 psychological horror movie ''Black Swan''.

The film, starring Natalie Portman, was based on a story by Andres Heinz. The film received multiple Academy Awards nominations and Portman won in the best actress category.

''We're trying to do the Black Swan musical. We'll see what happens. But we're working on it,'' the director told the entertainment website The A.V. Club.

The film centred on a ballerina who goes on a path of self-destruction in her quest to be perfect.

Asked if he would like to make a musical feature film based on ''Black Swan'', the director said he has been toying with the idea for a few years.

''I've come close to a few ideas... It's a very tricky thing because music from musicals is not popular music anymore. So what do you do? I think Hamilton was brilliant because Lin-Manuel Miranda fused hip-hop with musical music. And so he had this breakthrough that was really brilliant. But figuring that angle of it, of what the music would be, where it comes from, is the big challenge.'' Aronofsky said that he has been spending ''a lot of time thinking about'' the music in the potential Black Swan musical and he hopes to one day be able to ''figure something out.''

