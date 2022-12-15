Tim Allen's 'The Santa Clauses' is coming up with another season, deets inside

Left Menu

Tim Allen's Christmas comedy television series 'The Santa Clauses' is coming up with another season at Disney Plus.

Poster of 'The Santa Clauses' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tim Allen's Christmas comedy television series 'The Santa Clauses' is coming up with another season at Disney Plus. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the news comes as the streamer debuts the finale of Season 1, which launched in November.

Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who originally played Santa Claus (Scott Calvin) and Mrs Claus (Carole) in the 'The Santa Clause' movies, respectively, star in the television series. Scott has been Santa Claus for almost thirty years in Season 1, but his Santa magic fades as the holiday's appeal wanes. Scott tries to balance the demands of his profession with taking care of his family. Scott considers giving up his role as Santa Claus after learning there is a way to do so and finding a deserving successor so he can focus on being a better father and spouse.

According to Variety, along with Richard Baker, Kevin Hench, Richard Allen, Rick Messina, and Jason Winer of Small Dog Picture Company, Jack Burditt acts as the show's creator and executive producer. The studio is called 20th Television. The Santa Clause, the franchise's 1994 debut film, starred Mitchell as Carol in the 2002 follow-up, 'The Santa Clause 2.' In 2006, 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,' the third film, appeared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

