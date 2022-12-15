The Expendables 4 is gearing up for September 2023 release! Get all the latest updates

The Expendables gang, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and the crew are returning after seven years with The Expendables 4. The film will retain an R rating like the first two films in the franchise. The Expendables 4 is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 22, 2023, by Lionsgate.

The Expendables franchise is coming to an end with The Expendables 4. The new cast members were revealed to be Eddie Hall, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran, with Iko Uwais playing the villain.

The last film will be bigger than ever. Indeed! Dolph Lundgren said The Expendables 4 will have a big budget, "twice as big" as The Expendables 3.

Well, it's definitely bigger. I mean, the budget is probably at least twice what the last one was, I think. It's a special franchise, because a lot of these action franchises today are based on superheroes, and they're for young viewers. So there's no blood. Nobody gets killed. People get banished to another universe," Dolph Lundgren said in an interview with PopCulture.com.

The Expendables 4 movie will show a nuclear conflict between Russia and the US that The Expendables are drawn into. Barney Ross' team is returning for another mission. Dolph Lundgren revealed what makes the new film different from the previous three. "….but Expendables is old school."

He continued: "Unfortunately, people get blown up, and shot, and there's real fights and real stunts. So I think with that type of approach, plus the fact we've got... You know, Megan Fox is in it, 50 Cent is in it. Him and I actually have a lot of scenes together. Andy Garcia. There's some new blood, and I think there's a certain excitement to it, testosterone-driven excitement that, hopefully, people will want to see."

The fourth movie is also based on an original story by Spenser Cohen, who also serves as the co-scriptwriter on the project along with Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. The Expendable 4 is directed by Scott Waugh.

There will also be a spin-off film identified as "Christmas Story" which is under pre-production from October 2021. The Expendables spin-off film is directed by D.J. Caruso and screened writes by Max Adams.

The Expendables 4 is slated to hit the big screens on September 22, 2033. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood action movies.