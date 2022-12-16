Henry Cavill to lead Amazon's 'Warhammer 40,000' series
Hollywood star Henry Cavill has found his next big acting gig -- series adaptation of miniature game Warhammer 40,000.The news comes a day after Cavill announced that he will not be returning as Superman for future DC films.
- Country:
- United States
Hollywood star Henry Cavill has found his next big acting gig -- series adaptation of miniature game ''Warhammer 40,000''.
The news comes a day after Cavill announced that he will not be returning as Superman for future DC films. The actor also exited Netflix show ''The Witcher'' recently.
According to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios is negotiating a deal with the game's producer Games Workshop. Cavill is attached to star and executive produce the series adaptation of the popular science-fiction fantasy.
In ''Warhammer 40,000'', players enact battles using miniature models of warriors and fighting vehicles. It is set in the distant future, where a stagnant human civilization is threatened by hostile aliens and supernatural creatures. The models in the game are a mix of humans, aliens, and supernatural monsters, wielding futuristic weaponry and supernatural powers.
No writers or showrunners are currently attached with the project. Cavill most recently starred in Netflix movie ''Enola Holmes 2'' with Millie Bobby Brown. His upcoming project is Matthew Vaughn's spy film ''Argylle''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Hear it from us': Netflix documentary of UK royals Harry and Meghan to air
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Hear it from us': Netflix documentary of UK royals Harry and Meghan to air; Twitter suspends Kanye's account again and more
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Hear it from us': Netflix documentary of UK royals Harry and Meghan to air; Will Smith on slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I lost it' and more
Aggretsuko Season 5 arriving in February 2023! Netflix teases mysterious new character
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Hear it from us': Netflix documentary of UK royals Harry and Meghan to air; Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News and more