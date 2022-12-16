'Jawan' director Atlee, wife Priya Mohan expecting first child
Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan on Friday announce they are expecting their first child. Mohan, also a film producer, shared the news on her social media accounts. ''Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and loe. With love Atlee & Priya,'' she captioned a series of photographs from her maternity shoot. Atlee, whose real name is Arun Kumar, is known for directing blockbuster movies “Raja Rani”, “Their”, “Mersal” and “Bigil”.
His next venture''Jawan'', featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is billed as a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. It is produced by Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment and will release worldwide across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres on June 2, 2023.
