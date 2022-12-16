Left Menu

Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over sex offence charges

The actor is already set to go on trial in London next June over five other sex offence allegations which he has denied.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey on Friday appeared by videolink in a London court over seven charges relating to a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by videolink from the Middle East according to his lawyer Patrick Gibbs, spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his date of birth and his London address during the brief hearing. The 63-year-old gave no indication of any pleas to one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at London's Southwark Crown Court on Jan. 13. The actor is already set to go on trial in London next June over five other sex offence allegations which he has denied.

