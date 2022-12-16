Left Menu

Prince William's godmother apologises to woman over racism incident

Susan Hussey quit her role in the British royal family's household after repeatedly asking Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain and works for a domestic abuse support group, where she was from. "Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area," the palace said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:53 IST
Prince William's godmother apologises to woman over racism incident

Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Susan Hussey quit her role in the British royal family's household after repeatedly asking Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain and works for a domestic abuse support group, where she was from.

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area," the palace said in a statement. "Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022