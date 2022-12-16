27th edition of IFFK concludes, Hungarian filmmaker gets lifetime achievement award

The 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) concluded here on Friday with awards being distributed to various international and Indian films in various categories.

The closing ceremony of the eight-day film festival, during which 186 movies from 70 countries were screened in various theatres here, was inaugurated by Kerala Minister for Culture V N Vasavan who also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to well-known Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr.

The IFFK featured a retrospective of his films which included 'Werckmeister Harmonies' and 'The Turin Horse', two of his finest works.

Vasavan and his cabinet colleagues -- Education Minister V Sivankutty and Revenue Minister K Rajan -- also distributed awards, like the FFSI K R Mohanan Award for Best Film from India to 'A Place of Our Own/Ek Jagah Apni' directed by Ektara Collective and the FIPRESCI Award for Best International Film of IFFK to 'Our Home/Eikhoigi Yum' directed by Romi Meitei Mayanglambam.

The FFSI K R Mohanan Award for Best Debut Director from India was awarded to Siddharth Chauhan for the film 'Amar Colony', the NETPAC Jury Special Mention went to 'Our Home/Eikhoigi Yum' and the delegates' choice award or Audience Prize Rajata Chakoram was won by Malayalam film 'Like An Afternoon Dream/Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and featuring superstar Mammootty.

The Suvarna Chakoram for Best Film of the IFFK was awarded to 'Utama' directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi, the Rajata Chakoram for Best Director went to Tayfun Pirselimoglu for the film 'Kerr'.

The Rajata Chakoram for Best Debut Director was won by Firas Khoury for the film 'Alam' and the NETPAC Award for the Best Malayalam Film was given to 'Declaration/Ariyippu' directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

The FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film of the IFFK went to '19(1)(a)' directed by Indhu V S.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the film festival paved the way for creative discussions and hopes for movies in the future.

In a Facebook post, he said, ''The Kerala International Film Festival is coming to a close today. Around 150 internationally recognized films were screened in 14 theatres.'' He said many movies won the attention of the audience due to their theme and visual experience.

Serbia was the focus country in this year's IFFK with six distinguished films from contemporary Serbian cinema screened during the festival.

This year, the film festival for the first time also focused on films from the silent and early talkie era.

Apart from screening of the varied selection of movies from across the globe, the festival also featured two photo exhibitions -- one of well-known photographer Punalur Rajan and the other chronicling the career of actor Satyan.

Besides, there were open forums, panel discussions and cultural programmes, including musical performances by leading music bands, during the eight-day festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)