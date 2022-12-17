Left Menu

Prime Video sets India premiere date for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Top Gun Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from December 26.The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to Cruises 1986 classic hit Top Gun, will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform.Prime Video shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page Friday.All set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before.

Prime Video sets India premiere date for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
''Top Gun: Maverick'', starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from December 26.

The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to Cruise's 1986 classic hit ''Top Gun'', will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform.

Prime Video shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page Friday.

''All set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before. #TopGunMaverickOnPrime, Dec 26,'' the streamer said in the tweet.

The action spectacle is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed ''Top Gun'' and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission.

The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell along with Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, ''Top Gun: Maverick'' is touted as the highest-grossing film of 2022, grossing reported earnings of USD 1.488 billion worldwide. It also received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for best motion picture - drama and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for best picture.

The film was previously available to purchase or rent online on Amazon's Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

