Randall Park's comedy-drama 'Blockbuster' scrapped after Season 1

Randall Park's comedy-drama series 'Blockbuster' has been scrapped by Netflix after just one season. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the 10-episode show's lone season premiered on November 3. The series focused on the staff of the final Blockbuster Video in the world and was a single-camera workplace comedy.

The series featured Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, JB Smoove, Kamaia Fairburn, Leonard Robinson, and Keegan Connor Tracy as its main actors. The series was created by Vanessa Ramos, who also acted as executive producer. Executive producers and authors David Caspe and Jackie Clarke were also involved. Davis Entertainment, run by John Davis and John Fox, executive produced.

As per a report by Variety, the series' discontinuation didn't come as a shocker for all, 'Blockbuster' was unable to enter the Netflix Top 10 rankings in the United States during its initial run and in the first week following its initial run. It also failed to find much support among critics, with the show managing a meager 23% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Netflix as quoted in a report by Variety, it only appeared in the top 10 in two nations after its release with those being Australia and Canada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)