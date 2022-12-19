Left Menu

Song row: Chhattisgarh CM says Bajrang Dal workers wear saffron for 'extortion'

PTI | Durg | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:53 IST
Amid controversy over the saffron attire worn by actor Deepika Padukone in a song in the upcoming Hindi film 'Pathaan', Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has hit out at Bajrang Dal workers, describing them as “goons” who wear saffron scarves to indulge in ''extortion''.

Baghel, a senior Congress leader, maintained the colour of clothes doesn't decide anyone's caste or religion and sought to know what sacrifices Bajrang Dal workers have made to qualify to put on saffron scarves.

Asked about the controversy over the 'Beshram Rang' song in the movie featuring Padukone and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the chief minister said, “There is a difference between wearing clothes (of certain colours) and embracing (thoughts associated with them). Saints and sadhus embrace (the colour saffron) after leaving their families and society (renouncing material world). Saffron is the colour of flames of fire and signifies sacrifice.” Baghel was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Sunday. “Bajrangi goons put on saffron scarves. What sacrifices have they made? Have they made any sacrifices for their families or society? They wear it for extortion,” alleged the Congress leader.

“If it is about the colour then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs who are actors and dance wearing saffron attires with heroines...what is their opinion on that (on the controversy)? Colour cannot decide anyone's caste and religion,” he asserted.

Right-wing outfits have opposed the screening of 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release in January, in theatres in Raipur over the controversial song.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

