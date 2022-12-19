One Piece Chapter 1070 spoilers revealed at Jump Festa 2023! Know full details

Recently, the One Piece Super Stage event concluded in the second Jump Festa. At the event, the voice actors shared the new One Piece Film: Red and were given some previews from the upcoming manga chapter 1070 of the franchise.

They hinted at the fight between Rob Lucci and Luffy to be focused on in One Piece Chapter 1070 as fans expected. Besides, new preview panels from the chapter are revealed at the event which created a buzz among the fanbase.

In One Piece Chapter 1070, we will see Devil Fruit awakening Luffy by punching Lucci with a stretching arm. Remember, in chapter 1044 where we saw Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit powers? Aster using the power, Luffy becomes a Rubber Human. The fruit's major strength, as demonstrated by Luffy, was that the user's body can stretch, bend, bounce, inflate and twist like rubber, even when the user himself is nullified.

This time also something same is going to happen in One Piece Chapter 1070. In the chapter, Luffy will punch his arms will outstretch and create a peanut-shaped comical effect on the latter's stomach as he gets stretched by the punch.

In the other two panels as in the evolution of the Gomu Gomu no Giant posture transforms Luffy into gear 5 in the style of Sun God Nika, fans will see Luffy's body becoming huge and looking like a god.

Currently, both Luffy and Lucci are in awakening form. But Luffy will still be stronger than Lucci in One Piece Chapter 1070. Therefore, defeating a Yonko will be hard for Lucci. Their new form may be black or white smoke around their bodies. Even though Lucci is in resurrection mode, his Devil Fruit is still a Leopard.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1070 is December 26 at 12 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

