Song Hye Kyo attends press conference before ‘The Glory’ premieres in December

Song Hye Kyo is set to return to the small screens after a long time. Her K-drama The Glory is slated to be out this December-end. A press conference has taken place on December 20 in South Korea's capital Seoul.

The exceptional beauty of Song Hye Kyo has garnered plenty of attention from fans, paparazzi and media outlets. Her stylish fascinating look is creating severe anticipation for her imminent drama The Glory.

Song Hye Kyo attended the press conference for The Glory's promotion in Dongdaemun, central Seoul. She was clad in a white button-down shirt, black necktie, and a black skirt. Her look has generated curiosity among her South Korean and global fans about what charms she would reveal through her new character in The Glory.

A dramatic and dark plotline of The Glory will unfold as Song Hye Kyo's character Moon Dong Eun, who seeks revenge on her high school classmates after suffering from years of bullying, as cited by the producers at the press conference. The series will be divided into two parts. Part 1 will be released in this December and Part 2 to be out in March 2023.

After Descendants of the Sun in 2016, Song Hye Kyo was seen in Encounter in November 2018 and then in Now, We Are Breaking Up in November 2021. Now fans are passionately waiting to see her playing the role of Moon Dong Eun in The Glory.

Kim Eun Sook, the writer cited that she was motivated by talking to her daughter who is a high-school student. "It is a story of winding punishment and rights and wrongs. I also talked to a lot of victims of bullying and the common trait seemed to be that the victims wanted heartfelt and sincere apologies from the perpetrators, which doesn't happen very often. I wanted to show that the scars that victims carry don't just go away even after time passes," Kim Eun Sook opined.

The Glory is set to premiere on December 30, 2022 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on South Korean series and celebrities.

