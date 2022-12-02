Song Joong Ki says he is ‘60-70% similar to Reborn Rich’s Yoon Hyun Woo’

Song Joong Ki's lovers in South Korea and across the world are highly excited with the recent release of Reborn Rich TV series on JTBC. The South Korean series enthusiasts and Song Joong Ki's fans are highly interested to see him mainly to discover how the Vincenzo actor plays two roles simultaneously. He is seen playing the roles of Jin Do Joon and Yoon Hyun Woo in Reborn Rich.

Talking about his portrayal of the two characters, Song Joong Ki explained, "Because their names are different and they are living in different time periods, they may appear to be two different characters, but I acted as though they were one person because they are the same on the inside."

The set of posters of Reborn Rich teases the depth of each character. One of Reborn Rich's teasers shared the dialogue of Song Joong Ki as Yoon Hyun Woo in the body of Jin Do Joon. He starts it off by announcing himself as, "I'm Jin Do Joon, the grandson of the chairman Jin Yang Chul of Sunyang Group".

Song Joong Ki has recently given an interview to Soompi ahead of the premiere of Reborn Rich. He was questioned how he expressed the difference between two characters Jin Do Joon and Yoon Hyun Woo including difficulties. "While preparing for Reborn Rich, I placed a lot of importance on physical appearance. When expressing the character Yoon Hyun Woo, I wore glasses for the first time in a drama, and when I was portraying Jin Do Joon, I prepared a lot of props and outfits that college students would have actually worn and used at that time. At first, I also thought it was one person playing two roles, but because of the fact that Yoon Hyun Woo entered into Jin Do Joon's body, I came to the conclusion that I am playing one character. Afterwards, I could navigate [the drama] and act more comfortably," Song Joong Ki opined.

Song Joong Ki said to Soompi that he believes he is "60 to 70 percent" similar to Yoon Hyun Woo. "I feel we are alike because I have somewhat cold and nonchalant sides within me, but the difference is that I laugh a lot while Yoon Hyun Woo doesn't," Descendants of the Sun actor cited.

Arthdal Chronicles' actor was notified that his fans and series viewers were curious about the relationship between his character and Shin Hyun-been's character. He was asked about his chemistry with Shin Hyun-been.

"I met actress Shin Hyun Been for the first time through this project. Shin Hyun Been has a very wide perspective, and she has an instinctive nature to be considerate of others. She helped me a lot, and our chemistry was great," Song Joong Ki cited.

The poster of Reborn Rich also portrays the intense struggle that is ahead for not only Jin Do Joon, but anti-corruption investigation prosecutor Seo Min Young and Sunyang Group's president Jin Yang Chul. Jin Do Joon's poster warns, "I'll show you. What a revenge even more relentless than death looks like."

Seo Min Young's poster says, "I won't go easy on you. Because this has to do with Sunyang." As if in response, Jin Yang Chul's character poster states, "Do you know which child of mine I love the most? That is, Sunyang."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Korean celebrities, TV series and movies.

Also Read: Shadow and Bone Season 2: Executive producer vows to take viewers on a 'wild ride'