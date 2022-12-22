James Cameron reveals he has already shot scenes for future 'Avatar' sequels to avoid 'Stranger Things' issue

Left Menu

Filmmaker James Cameron, whose VFX marvel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' recently released, has indicated that he's game-planning far into the future. According to Deadline, an online entertainment news website, Cameron has told Entertainment Weekly that he's shot scenes from a proposed 'Avatar 3' and 'Avatar 4' concurrently with the recently released sequel.

The filmmaker stated that he did so to avoid having the younger cast members age-out, bringing up Netflix's 'Stranger Things' as an example of the problem of time marching on. "Otherwise, you get-and I love Stranger Things-but you get the Stranger Things effect, where they're supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they're 27," Cameron said, reported Deadline.

He continued, "You know, I love the show. It's okay, we'll suspend disbelief. We like the characters. But, you know." 'Avatar: The Way of Water' introduces Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast, but is now 18).

Since Champion was "growing like a weed," the second, third, and first act of the fourth movie had to be done in one production, Cameron said. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million. The script for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman. (ANI)

