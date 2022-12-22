Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 22:38 IST
'Lakadbaggha' to release on this date
Poster of Lakadbaggha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman-starrer 'Lakadbaggha' is scheduled to release on January 13, 2023. The film is inspired by real events in Kolkata, dealing with the illegal animal trade industry.

Speaking more about the film, Anshuman said, "Lakadbaggha is my love letter to dogs(and animals at large) & I can't wait for the world to meet Arjun's character on January 13th. He is ordinary & that's his super power. This is a universal film with an Indian soul set in Kolkata & the action is nothing like anything you have seen before." Ridhi also shared her experience working on the film.

"Lakadbaggha is truly a special film - it has action thrill but also a soul. Akshara, my character is the grey between the world's of the protagonist and the antagonist. It is obviously special for its my big screen debut. And I can't wait for the world to watch it in January 2023," she added. Victor Mukherjee has helmed 'Lakadbaggha', which also stars Paresh Pahuja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

