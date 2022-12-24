Left Menu

Jury convicts rapper Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the trial for the 2020 roadside shooting of Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 11:56 IST
Jury convicts rapper Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the trial for the 2020 roadside shooting of Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion. According to Variety, an American media company, the verdict of Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was announced by a jury in Los Angeles.

The outlet has reported that he was found guilty of all three felony firearm counts over an incident in which Megan alleged he shot her in the feet after they left a Hollywood Hills party at Kylie Jenner's home in 2020. Peterson was convicted on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as per Variety.

In November 2020, Lanez pleaded not guilty and faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison along with subsequent deportation. A sentencing hearing is set for January 27. In a statement, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, said, "I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation."

Following the altercation, Megan suffered wounds to her feet that at the scene she described to police as the result of broken glass, but later claimed were caused by gunshots from Peterson. Her surgeon had taken the stand to confirm he had removed bullet fragments. Peterson repeatedly denied that he was the one who shot her on July 12, 2020. The trial commenced with Megan's testimony on December 12.

As per Variety, the trial has consumed the hip-hop industry and its media coverage since it began, much like the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial from earlier this year enveloped the entertainment world, albeit on a smaller scale. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022