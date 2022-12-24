One Piece Chapter 1070 full summary is finally out! Know in detail

One Piece Chapter 1070 is releasing on Sunday, December 25 after the break. the upcoming chapter will solve the multiple awaited story angles of the manga. The full summary for the segment is out. So without any further ado let's jump into the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1070.

Chapter 1070 of One Piece opens with a cover story featuring the young MADS science group. The photo shows young Dr. Vegapunk, Caesar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, Queen, and a woman, whose face is not fully revealed.

The battle between Luffy and Lucci continues, with Lucci getting frustrated that they can't land a single attack on Luffy. Sentomaru has been defeated and is taken away for urgent treatment. In response, Lucci takes control of the Seraphim. Luffy will be injured by Lucci and runs towards Sentomaru

Vegapunk explains that it's extremely difficult and dangerous to replicate Akuma no Mi, but that the Zoan is the easiest to replicate because their origins are animal-based – mythological models need special conditions.

In One Piece Chapter 1070, Dr. Vegapunk continues to expand on the recreation process for Devil Fruits, saying he tried every approach he could for Logia Fruits, but they're "difficult."Paramecia need the lineage factor of the user. Logias are almost impossible to copy – although Vegapunk seems disheartened talking about this. he also describes that he can produce a unique type of blood that can transfer the ability to others.

S-Snake attacks using Mero Mero no Mi's powers, S-Hawk uses his sword and S-Shark punches the floor turning it into waves. CPO agents try to fight against Seraphim, but they are taken down easily. Kaku and Stussy don't join the fight. S-Snake points to Jinbe and Chopper where is the vacuum rocket and is the right path to reach it. Jinbe praises her for being nice, and S-Snake blushes and becomes very tsundere (she talks like real Boa Hancock).

Luffy Vs. Lucci continues. Luffy has the advantage in the battle because Lucci can't hit him. Cut to the lab where Nami's group is still with Vegapunk. Vegapunk says Seraphim is the pinnacle of science that he's able to create and that's why they are the strongest humans on the sea. However, Vegapunk can't guarantee that the "artificial Akuma no Mi" can be awakened, and then he gives more information about "artificial Akuma no Mi". Zoan fruits are the only ones that can be made right now. Vegapunk can make "Mystical Zoan" too but they require a massive amount of time and money. To make Paramecia fruits, Vegapunk needs the actual user's "lineage factor" to create "Green Blood" which will grant the powers. All Seraphim have "Green Blood" flowing in their arms.

Vegapunk says he tried his best to create Logia fruits, although he doesn't mention anything about Kizaru's fruit. One Piece 1070 continues as Luffy uses "Gomu Gomu no Dawn Whip" (Gum Gum White Whip) first and then he attacks Lucci with "Gomu Gomu no Dawn Rocket" (Gum Gum White Rocket).

Lucci coughs up blood and thinks to himself the same line that he thought when Luffy attacked him with Gear 3 during Enies Lobby. Lucci says, "My conciousness is fading…" and blows away because of Luffy's attack. Sentoumaru tells Luffy to go to the vacuum rocket and help Dr. Vegapunk for him. Chopper also tells Luffy to hurry up and goes with them if he wants to save Atlas. So Luffy goes to the lab with them.

In the lab, Vegapunk tell Nami's group that he will go with them to the sea and we can see all Straw Hat crew's reactions. Nami is nervous because it will be a huge burden.

One Piece Chapter 1070 will also show Franky and Usopp are very excited, Sanji keeps telling Vegapunk to release the leg locks. Franky wants Vegapunk to check Franky Shogun and the Thousand Sunny.

Meanwhile, Luffy's group reaches de lab (but they don't reunite with Nami's group yet). Bonney regains consciousness and goes again for Vegapunk. No news from Zoro and Brook in this chapter. In Egghead's city, we can see Lucci with some bandages. He has now the "control authority" and he's commanding all 4 Seraphim. Cut to the sea. On the last page of the chapter, we can see that Kizaru is leading a fleet to Egghead Island. Kizaru says, "It would be easy for Straw Hat crew to bring Vegapunk out of the island… But things won't go the way they think!!"

One Piece Chapter 1070 will release on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Source: High on Cinema

