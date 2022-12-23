Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 77 release date, time, recap & plotline

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular monthly shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto and artist Mikio Ikemoto. It has crossed more than 70 chapters and currently, the magazine will release Chapter 77.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga follows a monthly schedule, Fans are waiting for Chapter 77 which is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2323, if the manga is not on break. It should be noted that still now there is no official confirmation of the hiatus, so there is a possibility of Boruto Chapter 77 could return at its regular time.

The recent chapters of the Japanese manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations started covering the Code arc. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 76 is titled 'A Woman's Sanctuary' or 'Sanctuary for Women.' The chapter begins with Boruto's reaction to what he and Momoshiki observe. Boruto then recalls momoshiki's saying that: "Eventually, your blue eyes will take everything away from you…"

Kawaki said as he thinks Karma is the only culprit behind all his sufferings so he always wants to get rid of it. So he resends the Karma. But now he thinks Ōtsutsuki could be the real culprit who is using humans and implanting karma on them.

Amado is thinking about his daughter and he feels sad. After a restless night, everyone wakes up the next morning, though Daemon is not tense about all the incidents happening now. Boruto reveals his point of view on why Eida loves Kawaki. Eida replies by saying that "Boruto you are only 12, meanwhile I'm 16". Daemon says: "ITS NOT THAT YOU AREN'T OTSUTSUKI…ITS YOUR FACE".

Boruto, Kawaki, and Daemon argue at the breakfast table. They want Sarada and Sumire to available at the house as she needs more girls. Meanwhile, Eida starts talking about her feelings for Kawaki. Boruto beats daemon in the video game. Eida tells Sarada and Sumire about her feeling for Kawaki. It is still unclear whether her feeling is love or something else. The conversations continued between Boruto and others.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will continue the story. Boruto Chapter 77 is expected to be released next month as scheduled. Follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read the manga chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

