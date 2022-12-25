Left Menu

Crowds throng Kolkata markets for last-minute cake shopping

Ho, Ho, Ho! Christmas is here, being one of the most celebrated festivals of all time, this festival surely has a special corner in the hearts of every individual.

Crowds throng Kolkata markets for last-minute cake shopping
Ho, Ho, Ho! Christmas is here, being one of the most celebrated festivals of all time, this festival surely has a special corner in the hearts of every individual. As the spirit of Christmas soars sky-high in Kolkata, crowd throng the markets for last-minute cake shopping on the eve of Christmas 2022.

Thousands of customers arrived and waited in long queues outside the bakery shops in Kolkata's Hogg Market to buy cakes for their loved ones. A local customer, Atrey, told ANI, "No matter how much time it takes we will wait here, we will get the cake and then only we can enjoy the 25th. We have been waiting here for almost an hour."

"Its been an hour, we've been waiting for an hour. There's such a long queue which is going on for stores, so the curiosity for cakes is just killing me right now and I really want to taste the cake," another customer in the queue, Yashaswi, told ANI. On this day, which marks the anniversary of Jesus Christ's birth, people decorate their houses, exchange gifts, wish each other a Merry Christmas, and plan family get-togethers, and one of the most important things for celebrations is to get the perfect cake for the occasion. (ANI)

