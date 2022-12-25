Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma's death: Co-actor arrested on charge of suicide abetment

When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, another police official said.Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughters extreme step, the police said.No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-12-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 16:58 IST
Tunisha Sharma's death: Co-actor arrested on charge of suicide abetment
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year old co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The 21-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai area here on Saturday, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police here registered a case against the deceased's co-actor, Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Valiv police station said.

Khan was later produced before a Vasai magistrate who remanded him in police custody for four days, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tulinj) Chandrakant Jadhav said.

The police officer further said the postmortem report of Sharma stated she died of hanging.

Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

The incident on Saturday took place on a set where the shooting of the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' was in progress.

Sharma had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, another police official said.

Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the official said. A police probe team from Valiv was collecting details to ascertain the exact reason behind Sharma's extreme step, Jadhav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022