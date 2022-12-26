Left Menu

Nicolas Cage expresses desire to star in a musical, says "I'd like to try that"

Nicolas Cage, who has starred in a range of films during his career but hasn't done a musical, recently expressed his wish to work in one.

Nicolas Cage. Image Credit: ANI
American actor Nicolas Cage, who has starred in a range of films during his career but hasn't done a musical, recently expressed his wish to work in one. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a recent interview with Empire, said, "I haven't done a musical yet. I'd like to try that. I'm not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I've since blown my voice out singing 'Purple Rain'' incorrectly in karaoke bars."

"I think I'd make a good Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar," he added, regarding the musical he would like to participate in. Cage also noted that he channelled Elvis Presley adding, "I was trying to approximate what it felt like to see Warhol's marvellous collages of Elvis Presley as a cowboy with a six-shooter. I wanted to see if you could do that with film performance," reported Deadline.

"Plus, I think if David Lynch could cast anyone in any of his movies he would have wanted to have cast Elvis, so I think he was excited to roll with it when I suggested it," the 'National Treasure' actor continued. Meanwhile, Jerry Bruckheimer recently teased that he is working on a third installment of the 'National Treasure'' franchise.

As per Deadline, news of the film came as the producer was promoting the Disney+ spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History. (ANI)

