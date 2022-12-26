Left Menu

Actress Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:16 IST
Actress Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan. (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday alleged that Sheezan Khan had cheated and used her daughter, who was found dead on the set of a television serial in Maharashtra's Palghar district two days ago.

According to police, the 21-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide in the washroom on the set of a serial in Vasai area of Palghar on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police registered a case against Sharma's co-actor Khan under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Sharma's mother claimed Khan deceived her daughter.

''Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months,'' she alleged.

''Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child,'' the distraught mother said.

Meanwhile, the police are presently verifying the WhatsApp chats and call records of Tunisha Sharma and Khan, an official said.

Asked if Sharma was pregnant, an official from the probe team said there was no indication of pregnancy in the preliminary autopsy report.

Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

At the time of her death, Sharma was shooting for the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. She had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, the actress was found hanging inside, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022