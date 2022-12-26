Sweet Home Season 2 recent status: Everything we know so far

After a striking season 1 of the apocalyptic horror South Korean drama Sweet Home (Korean: 스위트홈; RR: Seuwiteuhom), Netflix announced a second and third season in June 2022, which are currently under production. The premiere date for Sweet Home Season 2 is yet to be announced.

Sweet Home is the first South Korean series to enter Netflix's Top 10 list in the United States. Three days after its release, the series ranked No. 1 in 8 regions and was within the Top 10 in 42 regions. The show was viewed by 22 million paid subscribers worldwide in the first 4 weeks of its release and appeared in the Netflix top 10 in more than 70 countries.

The K-drama is based on the Naver WEBTOON of the same title by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-cha. Season 1 was released on December 18, 2020. There are fewer chances for Sweet Home Season 2 to release in early 2023. In October 2022, Netflix released the list of upcoming movies and TV shows and unfortunately, Sweet Home Season 2 is not included in the line-up. Therefore we could assume the K-drama may get a late 2023 release date.

Also Read: Netflix's 'The Glory' releases in December 2022, Part 2 releases in March 2023

Sweet Home is produced by Studio Dragon. Season 2 will pick from the end of the first part. The first season begins with Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang), an unhappy high school student who moves into 1410 in Green Home after his family is killed in a car accident.

There he was disturbed by strange incidents that started occurring around him. He found other residents of the apartment turned into dreadful monsters. People inside the apartment are trapped inside the building, realizing that monsters are lurking everywhere outside. Cha Hyun-soo tried to survive with his neighbors.

While several residents are trying to get out of the building, Sang-Wook (Lee Jin-wook), a mysterious man with a scar on his face attempts to take Park Yu-ri (Go Yoon-jung) outside after finding her having an asthma attack. Yu-ri is a senior caregiver who appears to have some training as a medical care professional. She is asthmatic. But they are stopped by Ui-myeong, who won't let them go knowing that they will be eliminated by the military during Operation Golden Hour, Ui-myeong believes humans and monsters cannot coexist. He also reveals that he is the sole survivor of the church and that joining the mercenaries was to disguise himself.

Ui-myeong opens fire and kills two survivors, it is only after Hyun-Soo turns into a monster that he is stopped. Du-Sik sacrifices himself to calm Hyun-Soo down.

We could see a relationship growing between Sang- wook and Yu- ri in Sweet Home Season 2. Sang-wook was seen dead in the pool but it is not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters. Sweet Home season 2 will also answer how will Cha Hyun-soo survives. Is the medical student, Lee Eun-hyuk dead or alive? Sweet Home featured Lee Eun-hyuk buried under the wreckage of the apartment block. Will the military forces be able to save the remaining survivors from turning into monsters? Some new actors might also be added to the K-drama.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on Sweet Home seasons 2 and 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: Outlander Season 7 to premiere in summer 2023! Get the synopsis