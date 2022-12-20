Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ releases in December 2022, Part 2 releases in March 2023

Netflix is lining up the series to release many series by the end of 2022. The upcoming South Korean TV series titled The Glory is slated to be out in December on Netflix, the streaming platform which has picked up many Korean dramas in the last couple of years.

The preparation for The Glory commenced in January 2021 after more than a year of planning and filming. The series will be divided into two parts. Part 1 will be released in this December and Part 2 to be out in March 2023.

Each episode of The Glory will last for 60 minutes. The Glory has been confirmed to be produced for two seasons, each consisting of eight episodes for a total of 16 episodes. In July 2022, The Glory confirmed production with an ensemble casting of Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il.

Netflix Asia recently released The Glory's trailer. According to the trailer, the Korean drama tells the story of Moon Dong Eun, a high school student who aspired to become an architect but was forced to drop out of school due to the violent bullying she endured at the hands of her peers, MovieWeb noted. She seeks revenge on her high school classmates after suffering from years of bullying. She eventually finds a job as a homeroom teacher at an elementary school, and as time goes on, she learns that the major bully who wrecked her life is now married and has a child who attends the same school, MovieWeb cited.

Here's the synopsis of imminent Netflix's Korean drama The Glory:

Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.

The Glory is slated to hit Netflix on December 30, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on South Korean series.

