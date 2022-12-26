Outlander Season 7 to premiere in summer 2023! Get the synopsis

The first look for the Season 7 of Diana Gabaldon's popular time-traveling romantic series, Outlander is released. According to the teaser, the series will premiere in the summer of 2023. The actual release date for Outlander Season 7 is yet to be announced. Watch the trailer below.

Outlander Season 7 is likely to release between June and September of the coming year. Clearly, we expect seasons 6 and 7 to have a shorter time gap than seasons 5 and 6. Which is great news for the fans! The fifth season was launched in February 2020, while the sixth came in March 2022. That was a long gap, and it's mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

The epic fantasy show is officially under production, confirmed Starz through the series' Twitter handle on April 6, 2022.

Season 7 will adapt the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, "An Echo in the Bone." As the sixth season could not cover the full book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the executive producer Toni Graphia promised to show the rest part in Outlander Season 7.

An Echo in the Bone focuses on the Revolutionary War, but contains a lot of twists and turns along the way. There could be a time travel again and more detail on Jamie's past in the form of his son, William. This also means that we'll get to see more of Lord John Grey (David Berry).

According to dianagabaldon.com, here's the synopsis of Echo in the Bone book that will be shown in Outlander Season 7.

"Jamie and Claire Fraser, are now in the midst of the American Revolution;

Their daughter Brianna, her husband Roger MacKenzie, and their two children settled at Lallybroch in the 1970′s (finding their feet after their return from the past—but are unaware that that past is just about to leap out at them again);

Lord John Grey and his stepson William (Jamie's unacknowledged illegitimate son), are embroiled in the Revolution on the British side with William in the army and Lord John on the clandestine side of intelligence; and

Jamie's nephew Young Ian: his troubled love life is about to take another sharp left turn."

Starz recently revealed the cast of Outlander Season 7. Many actors will return to play their respective roles, including Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley. The stars will be joined by Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, IzzyMeikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

All the previous seasons of Outlander are available on the STARZ app, Hulu, and Amazon prime. Outlander Season 7 will air on STARZ and the STARZ app.

Keep an eye on Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Starz series!

Also Read: Netflix's 'The Glory' releases in December 2022, Part 2 releases in March 2023