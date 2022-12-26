Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan cooperating with police, say his kin

Family members of Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma on the sets of a television serial near Mumbai, on Monday said he is cooperating in the investigation. In a statement, Khan's family said they said they have full faith in the judiciary.

Khan was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting the suicide of Sharma, 21, a day after she was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Palghar district.

He was remanded in police custody for four days by a court in Vasai in Palghar district. ''We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now, '' as per a statement issued by Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and other members of the family based in suburban Malad in Mumbai.

They requested family privacy in this ''grave situation''. Khan was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide. Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday alleged Khan had cheated and used her daughter. ''Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months,'' she told reporters and demanded punishment for Khan. Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho. 'PTI ZA NSK NSK

