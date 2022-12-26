Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan cooperating with police, say his kin

Family members of Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma on the sets of a television serial near Mumbai, on Monday said he is cooperating in the investigation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:00 IST
Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan cooperating with police, say his kin
  • Country:
  • India

Family members of Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma on the sets of a television serial near Mumbai, on Monday said he is cooperating in the investigation. In a statement, Khan's family said they said they have full faith in the judiciary.

Khan was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting the suicide of Sharma, 21, a day after she was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Palghar district.

He was remanded in police custody for four days by a court in Vasai in Palghar district. ''We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now, '' as per a statement issued by Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and other members of the family based in suburban Malad in Mumbai.

They requested family privacy in this ''grave situation''. Khan was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide. Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday alleged Khan had cheated and used her daughter. ''Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months,'' she told reporters and demanded punishment for Khan. Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho. 'PTI ZA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022