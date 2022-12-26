Tokyo Demon Bride Story Chapter 18: All we know so far

Tadaichi Nakama created Tokyo Demon Bride Story (Dai Tokyo Oniyomeden) is getting more popular day by day. The first chapter was published on September 5th, 2022 in issue 40 of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The story centers on 17-year-old Jinta Hanafuda, who promised to marry a girl named Manaka (full name "Manakadoji") ten years earlier. After that time passed, Manaka finds him again and shows that she is actually a demon. Still having love for Jinta, she starts living with him and his sisters. What's more, Jinta has sacred blood, which attracts spirits from the Otherworld and makes him a target. Manaka vows to protect him from the threatening spirits and they face them together.

Tokyo Demon Bride Story Chapter 17 has been released on December 25. The official Shonen Jump tweeted "Jinta gets a new weapon to help fight Manaka's many foes! Read it FREE from the official source!"

Tokyo Demon Bride Story Chapter 18 will release on December 31. Australians will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Tokyo Demon Bride Story Chapter 18 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8.00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10.00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11. 00 AM

British Summer Time: 4.00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Singapore Standard Time: 11.00 PM

Philippines Standard Time: 11.00 PM

Korean Standard Time: Midnight

Japanese Standard Time: Midnight

Australia Time: 00.30 AM

