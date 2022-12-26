Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 282 will show Sasuke Story

The ongoing Japanese anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is always on the upsurge. Episode 282 will release on January 8, 2023, after a week's break. Episode 281 introduces fans to two new characters Yatsume and Rokuro, who have also awakened from the genjutsu. Boruto meets them.

Boruto and the others are trying hard to get away from the case. As they are trying to complete an experiment from the game, the people are stuck in the maze. They finish the game quickly to be free from the boring environment. Boruto contacts Team Sarada and the ANBU with Kiseru's comms and rejoices, upon seeing everyone else alive. But Ouga left a letter promising Boruto to visit again. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 282 will highlight Naruto, who is currently suffering from illness.

The preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 282 is out. Boruto Episode 282 is titled "Sasuke Story: Infiltration" which tells about Boruto's final adventure out of the maze created by Ouga. Here's the synopsis of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 281.

In the previous episode, Boruto, Yatsume, and Rokuro begin exploring Ouga's complex. Boruto gets separated from the others due to several different tricks built into the hallways, after which Rokuro turns on Yatsume and escapes with the map she took off Ouga's first spy. Upon finding a way to return to the room, Boruto only finds Yatsume, who was infected by Rokuro's mind-controlling parasite.

Rokuro follows the map to the exit, but he is attacked by Ouga, revealed to be a shinobi puppet. After Rokuro's insect overtakes Yatsume's body, Boruto realizes that they are still trapped in the second layer of genjutsu, but they can still escape. Frustrated with his insight, Yatsume drops the act and reveals herself as the real Ouga, as well as the eighth Inner of Kara, a cyborg created by Amado. Boruto also recognizes their location as the Kara headquarters where he saw Koji Kashin kill Jigen.

She explains that she is the only Inner Amado created by enhancing her mental capabilities, instead of physical prowess, so that she could help him in his research. She then sought to learn more about Jigen, which lead to him forcefully exiling her and removing a part of her brain. After Isshiki's demise, she began conducting her life-threatening experiments on people, to reawaken her own desire to live, which Jigen had quelled.

Ouga tells Boruto to stab her, in order to finally escape the genjutsu and wake the others up as well, but Boruto hesitates since he realizes that killing Ouga in the genjutsu might be enough to kill her, weakened as she is now, due to the lack of maintenance. As the genjutsu world begins collapsing, Boruto inspires Ouga to find a reason to live and wake up. Boruto contacts Team Sarada and the ANBU with Kiseru's comms and rejoices, upon seeing everyone else alive. Amidst the commotion of everyone being freed, Ouga escapes to pursue her dream but promises to visit Boruto in a letter she left behind.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 282 will be premiered on Sunday, January 8, 2022. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 282, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Boruto Naruto anime.

Also Read: Aggretsuko Season 5 is likely to be out in Feb 2023, Retsuko's return is confirmed