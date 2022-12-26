Left Menu

Ray who-done-it `Hatyapuri’, popular draw with Christmas crowds

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:17 IST
Six years after the last `Feluda’ film was screened, another who-done-it – `Hatyapuri’ (Murder in Puri) based on the adventures of the popular Bengali fictional sleuth created by Satyajit Ray, is drawing crowds at multiplexes.

The movie directed by Ray’s son Sandip Ray has been drawing full-houses at 130 single screen multiplexes since its release before Christmas.

Another Bangla movie, `Projapoti’ (Matchmaker), a family drama starring the ageing Mithun Chakravarty and actor-turned-politician Dev, is also witnessing back-to-back houseful shows in over 100 halls.

One of two producers of Hatyapuri, Shyam Sundar Dey told PTI Monday, ''while 40-50 shows recorded Houseful on Saturday, it went upto 60-70 on Sunday across 120-130 single screens and multiplexes.'' Dey said the film, screened in 120-130 halls, had already notched up Rs 60 lakh since the film's release on December 23.

Director Sandip Ray, on a promotion tour with the hero of the movie, Indraneil Sengupta and other members of the cast, said ''audience has accepted the new `Feluda’. The response is very good, reminiscent of the pre-covid days and we plan to be back with another Feluda film in another two years time.'' He said the launch of Feluda films around Christmas has always been popular with Bengali audiences.

Speaking about his new hero, of whom many critics had apprehensions as his Bengali accent was earlier seen as imperfect, Ray explained his choice, stating, ''What I wanted in my new Feluda was a combination of cerebral and athleticism. He fitted the bill and he is a good actor.'' Sengupta, accompanying Ray and soaking in the adulation, said ''I had been wanting for this role for ages. Which Bengali actor doesn’t want to be cast as Feluda. This had been my long cherished wish.” From the 35 Feluda stories penned by him, Satyajit Ray had directed two Sonar Kella (The Golden Fortress, 1974) and Jai Baba Felunath (The Elephant God), 1979. Both starred Soumitra Chatterjee as the hero.

In Sandip Ray's seven Feluda films made between 2003 and 2016, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee brought the sleuth's character to life.

`Hatyapuri' saw Pradosh Chandra Mitter or Feluda along with his companions - cousin Topse and friend Lal Mohan Ganguly - visiting the Odisha town famed for its sea beach and Lord Jagannath temple on a holiday trip only to end up investigating a murder.

