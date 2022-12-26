'Never felt she was going through anything': Actor Mohit Abrol on Tunisha Sharma suicide

Television actor Mohit Abrol threw some light on late actor Tunisha Sharma's personality and behaviour on the sets of their TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. In a conversation with ANI, the 34-year-old actor said, "I never felt that she was going through anything. She was happy and she used to be like the same girl. She used to be like 'wahi set pe aana, mere room pe aake thoda masti karna' (coming to the set, making merry at my room). We used to listen to lots of Punjabi songs together. So it never came across that she would do something or commit something like this, it is such a big thing".

"She was a very nice girl, full of energy and always cracking jokes. She used to call me 'Paaji'. She's from Chandigarh, so I had a 'Punjabi connection' with her. She was very talented, she used to dance very good. She was brilliant in every sense. And she had the kind of energy where she could light up any room she went into," he added. Talking about the ongoing proceedings on the suicide case, the 'Razia Sultan' actor told ANI, "I think the police will find the truth. Whatever there is, whatever happened to her, whatever she was going through, the police are going to find out. And yeah if there's anybody guilty, he or she should be punished, whoever that is. Whatever happened with her has to come to light. This is the first time 'hamare set pe yeh hua hai' (this is the first time it has happened on our set) that somebody has taken her own life in the makeup room. So the truth has to come out. It's a very big thing."

Tunisha, who also appeared in movies such as 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' and 'Dabangg 3', was found dead on the sets of her TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered at the spot.

Police said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step was her breakup with co-actor Sheezan Khan over a fortnight back. (ANI)

