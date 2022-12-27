Left Menu

Here's what you can expect from John Abraham's character in 'Pathaan'

John will be seen as antagonist in Pathaan, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 16:33 IST
John Abraham (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Get ready to witness actor John Abraham's action-packed face-off with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan'. In the film, John will be seen playing Jim, who is the menacing arch-enemy of Shah Rukh.

Sharing more details about John's character, director Siddharth Anand said, "I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar." Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone in lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Prior to the release, the makers launched the music videos of the film's two songs titled 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. YRF also released the jukebox of Pathaan on Friday and it interestingly has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track which led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan's arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

