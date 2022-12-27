Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan clicks happy selfie with her 'Manju' Tabu at Salman Khan's b'day bash

Tabu posed for a happy selfie with Kartik Aaryan at Salman Khan's birthday bash.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:34 IST
Tabu and Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The 57th birthday bash of superstar Salman Khan saw the reunion of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actors Tabu and Kartik Aaryan. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a photograph with Tabu.

In the image, Kartik and Tabu are seen sharing smiles while posing for the perfect selfie. "With my Manju (Name of Tabu's character in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2')," he captioned the post, adding ghost and heart emojis.

While Kartik is dressed in a denim jacket, Tabu is seen wearing a black outfit. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja's film of the same name. The film revolves around the story of a cursed ghost who wanders into an old mansion. However, hell breaks loose when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy has an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav, is one of the highest Hindi-grossing films of 2022. (ANI)

