Kim Kardashian thinks future boyfriends will be 'scared' of Kanye

Kim Kardashian thinks that her future boyfriends will be 'scared' of her ex-husband Kanye West. According to Page Six, Kim appeared on Monday's episode of the 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast, saying, "There's a part of me that is like, 'Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don't have the easiest ex?'"

"I don't think that's fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent," Kim added. "Then there's a side of me that's like, 'Why would I ever have to live that way?'" she said.

During the podcast, she also reflected on the complexities of co-parenting with Kanye West when it comes to their four kids. According to E! News, an American entertainment news outlet, during the last episode of Angie Martinez's 'IRL' podcast, she said, "I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."

Stating that she will continue to protect her kids "for as long as I can", Kim broke down in tears, saying, "It's hard. S-t like co-parenting, it's really f-king hard." She also reflected on the impact of her own relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr. "I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them," she continued, as reported by E! News.

The beauty mogul added, "So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s-t. And they're not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we'll have those conversations." Kim's latest interview comes nearly three weeks after a source shared insight into their co-parenting relationship, noting that Kim is ensuring Kanye remains involved in their kids' lives.

"All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship," the insider told E! News in early December. (ANI)

