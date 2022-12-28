Left Menu

Taking to Instagram stories, the 'Kaabil' actor shared a number of snaps from her bright and sunny winter outing from Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 12:13 IST
Yami Gautam shares glimpse of her Himachal outing, check out pics
Yami Gautam (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar is basking in the lap of mountains in her latest pictures. Taking to Instagram stories, the 'Kaabil' actor shared a number of snaps from her bright and sunny winter morning from Himachal Pradesh.

Her first two stories are video clips of the actor panning her camera to showcase the lush mountainous panorama, with a cup of tea in her hand. In the third story, she shared a sunkissed selfie.

"#nofilter #himachal #asliwintermorning," the actor wrote on the image. In the final image, the 'Dasvi' actor was seen dressed in a hoodie and holding a glass with turmeric water in it.

"Mere khet ki haldi ka paani (Turmeric water made from my farm's produce). Start my day with this organic haldi," Yami wrote. Meanwhile, her film 'Lost' had its Asian Premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and at the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival where it received an overwhelming response and now the much-awaited movie is all set to start it's OTT journey.

She has more power-packed performances lined up with projects like 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' which is also all set to hit the digital screens soon. She will also be seen in 'OMG 2' and 'Dhoom Dham' among other projects. Yami began her career in acting with a lead role in daily soap Chand Ke Paar Chalo and further did more shows like Raajkumar Aaryyan and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam.

It was 2012 when she actually started her Bollywood journey with the hit film 'Vicky Donor', which also marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana, and since then she has been putting her best foot forward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

